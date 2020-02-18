Plan to create satellite launch site in MI unveiled

An undated photo of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport. (Michigan Aerospace Manufactures Association)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans to create a satellite launch site in Michigan were unveiled Tuesday morning in Lansing.

After an eight-month site-selection process, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association identified the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport as the best candidate for a horizontal space launch site.

In a release, MAMA said the airport in northwest lower Michigan got the highest ranking because of its “runway infrastructure, business capacity, operational strength and safety track record.”

The announcement is the latest step in the MAMA’s Michigan Launch Initiative, which looks into the possibility for space-launch facilities in the state.

The aerospace industry has an estimated $1.2 billion impact on the state’s economy, according to a news release from Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland.