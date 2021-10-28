Pitch competition seeks to help female entrepreneurs

DETROIT (WOOD) — If you’re a female entrepreneur looking to start or grow your business, Michigan Women Forward is now accepting applications for its business plan and pitch competition. The nonprofit is giving away up to $10,000 in prizes.

WomanUp & Pitch is a way for female business owners to come together and receive support. Prizes will be awarded to women with the best pitches for a new business or a way to expand their current one.

Applicants will share their ideas with other leaders in the industry and to an audience, then they’ll have a chance to vote. West Michigan applicants will pitch their ideas on March 3, but applications close on Nov. 10.

Alexis Dishman, the chief lending officer for Michigan Women Forward, says it’s important that female entrepreneurs have resources.

“Typically, women entrepreneurs that are in this phase of the business cycle oftentimes have not been able to access capital, so this is a way to provide them with much-needed capital to help their businesses grow and thrive,” said Dishman.

You can find more information about WomanUp & Pitch and apply for the competition online.