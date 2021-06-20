Pilot hurt after crop duster aircraft crashes in Cass Co.

A crop duster airplane crashes in Cass County’s Jefferson Township on June 20, 2021. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pilot from Indiana was taken to the hospital after his crop duster aircraft crashed in Cass County Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in Jefferson Township on Indigan Lane near Pine Lake Street.

Deputies said the aircraft was crop dusting a potato field with fungicide when it crashed into a wooded area.

The pilot, 68-year-old Ralph Edward Lutes of Shipshewana, Indiana, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Several surrounding agencies assisted on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

