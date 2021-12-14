Pictured Rocks to begin charging 1st entrance fee in March

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will soon begin charging visitors entrance fees for the first time in the 55-year history of the tourist destination in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Park officials announced Monday that the park along Lake Superior will start charging visitor fees starting March 1, 2022, and that camping fees and lighthouse tour fees will increase as of Jan. 1. Superintendent David Horne says the new and increased fees will help finance infrastructure improvements at the 70,000-acre park, which last year saw a record more than 1.2 million visitors.

The lakeshore destination is known for its colorful sandstone cliffs, rock formations, waterfalls and acres of sand dunes.