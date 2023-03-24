GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Northern Lights made themselves visible to onlookers in northern Michigan Thursday night.

Sightings were common across the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula, with various shades of green and purple visible to the eye.

The Northern Lights on March 23, 2023, at Sleeping Bear Dunes. (Courtesy of Rod Pentoney)

The Northern Lights on March 23, 2023, at Tamarack Lake. (Courtesy of Donald Rule)

The Northern Lights on March 23, 2023, at Tamarack Lake. (Courtesy of Donald Rule)

The Northern Lights on March 23, 2023, in Saranac, Michigan. (Courtesy Laura Muller)

The Northern Lights on March 23, 2023, on Big Whitefish Lake in Pierson. (Courtesy Kim Bradshaw)

The National Weather Service in Gaylord gave area residents a heads up ahead of the lights appearing, posting pictures from their office.

While the lights may be visible in the same areas again Friday night, cloud cover will prevent a good view for most.