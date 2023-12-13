NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers helped 21 kids with their Christmas shopping in Niles Saturday during its annual shop with a cop event.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit helped the kids buy Christmas gifts for their family, friends and themselves. After shopping, the kids wrapped the Christmas gifts with Santa Claus. Five families were also given a holiday food basket and gift cards, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday release.

The event was organized by Reserve Unit Sergeant Kimberly Fedison, who helped obtain donations to cover the cost of the event, which was done in partnership with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains, the Saint Joseph City Department of Public Safety, the Southwest Michigan Boys & Girls Club and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit annual shop with a cop event. (Courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

“The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit Deputies take great pride in assisting families that need assistance especially during the holiday season,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “The smiles of gratitude on the faces of these children and the “hugs” provided by the adults and children to the Deputies and Officers are something that the Deputies and Officers will also remember and cherish.”