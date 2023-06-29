A photo taken by an officer of animals found at a Howard Twp. property in June 2023.

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Animal control officers found over 100 animals, many of which lacked clean food, water and conditions, on a property near Niles, according to an animal control incident report.

On June 20, according to a Cass County Animal Control incident report, an animal control officer noted seeing multiple dogs and goats, in addition to many shelters that seemed to house animals, at a property in Howard Township. The officer wrote in the report that one dog had “visible ribs and irritation on its head,” while a goat had a swollen area on its abdomen. The officer also noted debris.

The property was fenced in, so officers could not enter, according to the incident report. After yelling and receiving no answer, the officer left a notice on the fence, telling the resident to contact animal control.

The next day, animal control officers arrived to execute a search warrant. The notice was gone, and the officers used wire cutters to open the fenced area and enter, according to the incident report. In the report, the officer said they attempted to make contact by knocking and announcing themselves, but they received no answer.

On the property, officers said they found many animals, including chickens, ducks, goats, rabbits, fish, snakes, mice, cats and dogs. In the incident report, the officer said there was feces smeared on the kitchen floor. While some food and water was located, the officer wrote that other animals had access to little or no food or water.

One cage that contained two native Michigan turtle species had no food or water whatsoever, according to the incident report. There was also an odor of ammonia inside the home, the officer wrote.

In one bedroom, officers found a crab in a tank with debris in it, as well as two kittens under the bed that seemed very sick, according to the incident report.

A photo taken by an officer of turtles found at a Howard Twp. property in June 2023.

A photo taken by an officer of a crab found in a Howard Twp. home in June 2023.

A photo taken by an officer of fish found in a Howard Twp. home in June 2023.

A photo taken by an officer of dogs found at a Howard Twp. property in June 2023.

A photo taken by an officer of animals found at a Howard Twp. property in June 2023.

During the search, Robert Dean Archer II, who had an active warrant for his arrest for violating his bond out of Dowagiac Police Department, arrived on scene, the report said. When asked about the crab, Archer “seemed in disbelief” that he had a crab, according to the report; when asked about the turtles with no food or water, Archer allegedly told officers they had been dropped off a few days before.

A deputy arrested Archer, and he was taken to the Cass County jail, according to the report.

Animal control removed 107 total animals from the property, almost all of which were found “without proper necessities,” the incident report said.

Archer faces a total of 118 charges linked to the incident, according to the report.