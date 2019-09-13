Pharmacies to distribute 50k free Narcan kits Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan will work to cut down on drug overdose deaths Saturday by handing out thousands of kits containing the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.

The state is partnering with 1,013 pharmacies statewide to distribute 51,924 free kits on a first-come, first-serve basis. No proof of insurance or prescription is needed.

>>Interactive map: Pharmacies distributing free naloxone kits

Each kit contains Narcan nasal spray, which can be administered to an overdose victim as they lay on their back.

With 1 in 7 people expected to develop a substance use disorder at some point in their lives, Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged every American to learn how administer and carry life-saving naloxone.

“We should think of naloxone like an EpiPen or CPR. Unfortunately, over half of the overdoses that are occurring are occurring in homes, so we want everyone to be armed to respond,” he said in an interview with National Public Radio.

If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, call the National Helpline anytime at 1.800.662.HELP.