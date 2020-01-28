Petition language approved for LGBTQ rights proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved petition language Tuesday for a ballot initiative that would amend protections for LGBTQ individuals.

The initiative, which is through the Fair and Equal Michigan campaign, would change the current law by defining the word sex as including “gender, sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.”

It would also define religion as “the religious beliefs of an individual.”

The initiative would amend Michigan’s Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act that already protects individuals against discrimination in employment, accommodation and housing based on 10 factors including age, race, sex and religion.

The campaign has until May 27 to collect 340,047 valid signatures that are required to bring the issue in front of the state Legislature.

Once there are enough signatures, the Legislature will have 40 days to make a decision.