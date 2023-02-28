GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saying it is important for them to have the equipment and people they need, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is calling for the reauthorization of millions of federal dollars that will flow back into neighborhood fire departments.

A number or programs like the Fire Grants Safety Act, the Assistance to Fire Fighters Act and United State Fire Administration administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide the money.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said one type of grants pays for equipment like ambulances, fire engines, Jaws of Life and respirators.

“Then the other grants are used for personnel to make sure that fire departments can fully staff to the recommended levels,” Peters said. “That depends on the size of the community, but there are minimum standards that are recommended in order to provide the kind of coverage and protection for our community and for some communities that’s very difficult for them to have those resources.”

The current funding is set to expire this year if not reauthorized. This bill would keep the program in place until 2030. Peters said it has bipartisan support.