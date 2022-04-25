TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Police say a person taking part in a suburban Detroit police training program suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

Michigan State Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon during the training at a Taylor city park for the city’s volunteer auxiliary police program. The civilian was a “role player” in a training scenario when an auxiliary officer in the training fired a shot from his service revolver, hitting the person in the abdomen.

The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

State police investigators were reviewing the shooting at the request of Taylor police.