Person of interest sought in Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a shooting that killed a man at a Benton Harbor convenience store on Sunday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Sunny Spot on Pipestone Road near E. Empire Avenue.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said when they arrived, a 27-year-old man who had been shot was lying on the floor. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family members are notified.

Investigators said a person of interest was identified quickly. Police are working to find Daniel K. Autrey, 24.

Anyone with information on Autrey’s whereabouts should call 911 or Benton Harbor police at 269.927.8423.