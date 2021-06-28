People ‘suffering’ from flood; parts of I-94 still closed

Trash is thrown out in Grosse Point Farms, Mich., Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Portions of Interstate 94 remain flooded and closed in the Detroit area, the first major work day since a weekend storm swept the region.

State police say I-94 is improving in Dearborn and Detroit as pumps drain water from the roadway, which is below ground level in some parts.

More than 6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to look at the mess Monday.

Pump failures caused basements to flood, especially in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities. Homeowners made many trips from flooded basements, piling possessions on the curb.