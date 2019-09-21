Pence visits Mackinac Island for Republican conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island continued Saturday as the party prepares for the 2020 general election with a special guest.

For the first time ever, a sitting Vice President of the United States spoke to an overflowing crowd during the more than 60-year-old event.

“Let’s give a warm Michigan welcome the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence,” said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said as she introduced him to the partisan and enthusiastic crowd.

Pence brought a speech tailored to the event.

“We love Mackinac Island and we love Michigan,” Pence said.

This visit was all about gearing up the crowd for the 2020 election.

“He is a man who loves the State of Michigan and has been fighting to keep the promises made to the people of the Great Lakes state every day since election day. I bring greetings from the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump” Pence said of his boss.

From more military spending to tax cuts to building the wall on the southern border, Pence highlighted what he says are successes he attributes to the Trump administration.

Pence hit the hot button issues with the crowd.

“You know, let me make you a promise. While these Democrat candidates for president are promising to take your guns, this president, this vice president, this party will always stand for the right to keep and bear arms” he said

Pence delivered an old fashion stump speech to fire up his base before heading back to D.C.

Of course, his trip is to gear up Republicans for the next general election.

Democrats also have their sights set on Michigan after losing this state for the first time in nearly three decades in 2016.

For all the enthusiasm expressed at the conference this weekend, the battle ahead for Michigan for both parties is likely to be a tough one for the next 14 months.