Michigan

Pence to visit Michigan to tout trade deal, raise money

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 06:06 PM EDT

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to tout the new North American trade agreement and to raise money for President Donald's Trump re-election campaign.

Pence will have three events in the Detroit area Wednesday.

He will first participate in a fundraiser in Detroit for Trump Victory, a joint account with the Republican National Committee used for high-dollar gifts.

He next will tour Ford's truck plant in Dearborn and then visit a Taylor business to speak to auto industry officials about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the tentative pact that would replace NAFTA.

The revised version, signed by the countries but awaiting approval by their legislatures, is designed to encourage factories to move back to the U.S. It would give the U.S. economy a modest boost, according to an independent federal agency.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries