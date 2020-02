Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves after walking through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan later this month.

Pence has planned Feb. 25 bus tour stops in Lansing and Troy.

He’ll speak at the Michigan Farm Bureau Lansing Legislative Seminar, then head to a Keep America Great Event in Troy.

Pence was last in Michigan Dec. 18, when he attended a rally in Battle Creek with President Donald Trump and also stopped in Saginaw to meet with supporters.