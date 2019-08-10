Pedestrian killed on US-10 in Mason County

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 10 in Mason County this morning just west of Dennis Road.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 25-year-old woman who was hit while walking eastbound on U.S. 10 just after 3:00 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Branch, Michigan, was uninjured in the crash. A female passenger in the car was treated at Spectrum Health Ludington with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies are unsure why the female was walking in the roadway.

Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to have been involved on behalf of the driver. However, toxicology reports for the woman who was struck are pending.

