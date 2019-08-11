Pedestrian killed on US-10 in Mason Co. identified

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on US-10 west of Scottville.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a 25-year-old woman, Cecelia Knowles, who was seen walking alone in the road around 3 a.m.

Authorities said Knowles was riding in the passenger seat of a friend’s eastbound vehicle on US-10 when they began to argue. The friend, a man, alleges she then punched him in the face, leaving a mark, and got out of the vehicle in a Burger King parking lot at 2:30 a.m.

Knowles refused to get back in the vehicle and rejected the driver’s pleas for her to return. The driver then drove away, leaving Knowles behind.

She then started walking alongside eastbound US-10 when a driver had to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting her. The driver tried to persuade Knowles to get out of the road, but she refused. The driver called 911 and drove away.

At 3:04 a.m., a deputy was heading toward the area of US-10 and Dennis Road, where Knowles was last seen, when she was hit and killed by a 51-year-old Branch County man who was eastbound in the right lane on US-10.

The Branch County man wasn’t hurt. He is not believed to have been drinking or speeding.

Toxicology tests for Knowles are pending.