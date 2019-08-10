Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Isabella County

A pedestrian was hit by a single vehicle and air lifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with life threatening injuries in Union Township.

Just after 10 p.m. Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post were dispatched to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Pickard and Isabella Roads.

The pedestrian was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The names of the driver and pedestrian are being withheld at this time. Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951.