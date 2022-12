MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian died after a crash near Big Rapids on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. on 120th Avenue near Arthur Road in Martiny Township. A man from Big Rapids was northbound on 120th avenue driving a U-Haul truck, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said he hit a pedestrian from Rodney.

She died at the scene, deputies say.

Deputies do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors.