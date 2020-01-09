Pedestrian bridges planned as part of international span

DETROIT (AP) — A design has been selected for pedestrian bridges over a Detroit freeway as part of an international bridge project connecting the city to Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Officials say the five spans over Interstate 75 in southwest Detroit will be part of interchange work being completed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The design features a curved steel arch and the pedestrian bridges will be constructed of pre-cast concrete.

Work on the bridges is expected to be done between this year and 2024.

The $4.4 billion international bridge is expected to open in late 2024.