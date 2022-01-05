PD: Man shot during attempted robbery in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was shot during an attempted robbery in Dowagiac early Tuesday morning.

The Dowagiac Police Department said officers were called shortly after midnight for a report of a man who shot and on the sidewalk along Main Street between New York and Michigan avenues.

The victim told officers he was walking in the area to meet up with an acquaintance he was talking to over social media. When they met, the person tried to rob the victim then shot him. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, according to DPD.

The victim, a 37-year-old Dowagiac man, was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for a person of interest but did not release a suspect description.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dowagiac police at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800.462.9328.