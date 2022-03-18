ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help finding several people who broke into a home in St. Joseph Township and held a person at gunpoint on Thursday.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers with the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department were sent to the area of Miami and Cayuga Roads after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

Officers were told that several people were seen in hooded sweatshirts wondering around the area.

Shortly after, they responded to an alarm at a nearby home and noticed that someone had tried to get into the house. Officers found another home that someone had attempted to enter when searching the area. The police department said no one entered either house.

About an hour later, officers were sent to a home on Elm Terrace for a reported armed home invasion. Officers report that several people entered the house and held a person at gunpoint.

No one was hurt, but police say a vehicle was stolen from the home.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page shows security footage of the attempted break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department at 269.429.6890.