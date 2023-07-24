PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Hudsonville boys and their mother are home safe after a longtime Paw Paw police officer rescued them as they struggled in Lake Michigan.

On July 17, Paw Paw Police Lt. Eric Rottman was on vacation at Stearns Beach in Ludington.

Rottman has gone to the north beach for years. But on that fateful day, he happened to be at the south beach, closer to the pier.

“It just happened to be on a whim,” Rottman said. “With the waves, we took the younger kids there to the south end that day instead of the north end.”

As he was leaving the beach just after 12:30 p.m., he noticed two Hudsonville boys, ages 7 and 10, struggling in the water and caught in a rip current. Their mother was crying out for help.

“It looked like they were trying to hold onto the pier, the breakwater there, or climb up it, which wasn’t working,” Rottman recalled.

The boy’s mother jumped in after the 7-year-old. Rottman also dove into the dangerous waves, grabbed the 10-year-old, pulled him toward shallow waters and called 911. When he looked back, he knew the job wasn’t over.

“It looked like the mom and the other son were having a hard time in the water,” Rottman said.

With the 10-year-old now closer toward the shore, Rottman sped toward the mom and the other boy. The officer’s sister-in-law threw two life preservers in the water.

“I was able to get one underneath her arm, gave one to her other son that was still hanging onto her and started swimming them back to where I could touch, away from the pier,” he said.

Rottman swam both of them back to shore and carried the mother out of the water. A kite surfer, Frank Swartz, jumped in the water to bring the 10-year-old to safety.

The boy’s mother was taken to a hospital and evaluated but was soon released. Everyone was OK.

“I’m glad we were there at the right place and the right time,” Rottman said.

Rottman is a 23-year-old veteran of the police department. He’s currently working a two-year stretch as a detective lieutenant, investigating felony cases and supervising others. He said officers often deal with situations involving people going through “the worst time of their life.”

“Some of the training we go through and just your experience, you’re prepared more, I would say, than a normal person for something like that,” Rottman said. “Being in law enforcement, you make split second decisions all the time. So I just made a decision I was going to jump in.”

The officer said he’s thankful to those who’ve recognized him for his actions, saying “it means a lot.” He explained that when you’re a first responder, calls to help those in need can come anywhere at any time.

“You’re never really off-duty,” he said.

Any first responder in his position would have done the same thing, he said.

“They would’ve saw someone that needed help, and they would’ve jumped into action and done what needed to be done,” Rottman said.

The Ludington Police Department urges people to adhere to the signs indicating no-swimming areas. Police also want to remind people not to swim next to breakwater structures, especially during rough conditions.