Paul McMullen, Olympian from West Michigan, dies in ski accident

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Paul McMullen, a runner who was a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, has died in a ski accident in northern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan University, which he attended, says McMullen died Thursday.

McMullen, 49, was native of Cadillac, Michigan. He lived in Grand Haven with his wife and three children.

In ’96, McMullen won the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1500 meters and qualified for the Olympics in Atlanta. He made it to the semifinals.

McMullen lost two toes in a lawn mowing accident in 1997. But he still won the mile run the next year at the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships.