Part of I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn to reopen after flood

Vehicles sit in floodwaters on I-94 that overwhelmed the interstate this past Friday June 25, 2021, the floodwaters have yet to subside on Monday June 28 2021 in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Most water from a weekend storm finally has disappeared on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

It’s a critical step to reopening a 4-mile stretch of the major urban highway.

Street sweepers and trucks with plow-style blades were moved in to get the pavement ready for traffic.

A westbound section was scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, but extensive repairs are needed in spots on eastbound lanes and that work could take more than a week.

The closure was the result of an intense storm that dumped more than 6 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Pumps couldn’t keep up with the water due to power failures and other challenges with an interstate that is below ground level in sections.