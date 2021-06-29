Part of I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn to reopen after flood

DETROIT (AP) — Most water from a weekend storm finally has disappeared on Interstate 94 in Detroit.
It’s a critical step to reopening a 4-mile stretch of the major urban highway.
Street sweepers and trucks with plow-style blades were moved in to get the pavement ready for traffic.
A westbound section was scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, but extensive repairs are needed in spots on eastbound lanes and that work could take more than a week.
The closure was the result of an intense storm that dumped more than 6 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Pumps couldn’t keep up with the water due to power failures and other challenges with an interstate that is below ground level in sections.