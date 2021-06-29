Part of I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn to reopen after flood

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vehicles sit in floodwaters on I-94 that overwhelmed the interstate this past Friday June 25, 2021, the floodwaters have yet to subside on Monday June 28 2021 in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Most water from a weekend storm finally has disappeared on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

It’s a critical step to reopening a 4-mile stretch of the major urban highway.

Street sweepers and trucks with plow-style blades were moved in to get the pavement ready for traffic.

A westbound section was scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, but extensive repairs are needed in spots on eastbound lanes and that work could take more than a week.

The closure was the result of an intense storm that dumped more than 6 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Pumps couldn’t keep up with the water due to power failures and other challenges with an interstate that is below ground level in sections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Weather Tools