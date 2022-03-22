PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his high school are scheduled for a pretrial hearing on involuntary manslaughter charges.

The hearing is Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

Jennifer and James Crumbley also are accused of making the gun used in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School available to their son, Ethan, and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

They were ordered last month to stand trial.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys have insisted the couple didn’t know their son might plan an attack and didn’t make the gun easy to find in their home.