Parents charged in death of toddler found in Michigan motel

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy have been charged after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.

The boy was identified as Isaiah Daniel Porras-Jajou. Farmington Hills police say officers responded to a call from the family’s relatives to check on the boy when they found his body.

Thirty-one-year-old Isaisas Porras faces felony murder and child abuse charges while 30-year-old Amanda Jajou faces second-degree child abuse and accessory after the crime. They did not speak during a Wednesday court.

An attorney entered pleas of not guilty for both whose last known addresses were in Colorado and California.