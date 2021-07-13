Panel under court order OKs effort to kill pandemic law

Michigan

by: Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Forced by a court order, a state board has certified a petition drive to repeal a Michigan law that was used to set major restrictions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision means the Republican-controlled Legislature can kill the law without intervention by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawmakers could also put it on the 2022 statewide ballot for voters to decide.

Action in the Capitol appears to be the likely step.

A group called Unlock Michigan met the 340,000-signature threshold.

The Board of State Canvassers certified the effort, 3-0, Tuesday after deadlocking 2-2 along partisan lines in April.

