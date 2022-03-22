GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone has handled the stress of the pandemic differently. A study suggests more people fell back on an unhealthy habit: smoking cigarettes.

An analysis from The Mesothelioma Center looked at several factors, including cigarette sales and a decline in calls to the national smoking helpline.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, smoking numbers were down. In 1965, 42% of Americans identified as active smokers. That number was down to 12.5% in 2020. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release updated data, there are several indicators to show that figure is going up.

The national smoking helpline — 1.800.QUIT.NOW — has been a key player in helping people kick their habit, connecting people across the country with local services. When the pandemic started, calls into the helpline dropped dramatically, down more than 190,000 calls from 2019.

No state saw a bigger drop in calls than Michigan. According to the analysis, Michigan’s call volume from 2020 to 2021 dropped by more than 14,400 calls — four times higher than any other state in the country.

As of 2018, Michigan also had a higher percentage of smokers than the national average: 18.8% compared to 14%.

According to a report from the Federal Trade Commission, cigarette sales increased in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Industry insiders have estimated cigarette sales are up 14% since the start of the pandemic.

There are several theories for why more people are lighting up, almost all pointing to mental health. Between the stress and boredom of lockdowns and not having to deal with smoking limitations in public, there are fewer obstacles in the way for smokers. Experts say they understand the trend but say it’s a short-term fix with lots of long-term consequences.

Catherine Saucedo, the deputy director of the Smoking Cessation Leadership Center at the University of California, San Francisco, told HealthDay that while smoking can offer a quick high to relieve stress, it is hazardous for your mental health.

“When you quit smoking, yes, you’re going to improve your physical health, but at the same time, you’re actually improving your mental health, which we all could use right now,” Saucedo told HealthDay. “The effect (of quitting) is similar to an antidepressant. Not everybody realizes that it has that much of an impact.”