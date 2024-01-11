GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Researchers at MSU say pandas have their own form of social media: trees.

Pandas are difficult to study, as they’re both shy and rare, Michigan State University said in a December release. But researchers who spent months in panda territory found that they communicate with each other by marking trees with their scent, using the trees to communicate everything from who they are to if they’re ready to mate, much like a dating app.

“These scent trees are a social media,” researcher Thomas Connor, who did the research as part of his doctoral program from Michigan State University’s Center for Systems Integration and Sustainability, said in the release. “Like Facebook, it’s asynchronous, meaning you don’t have to be in the same place at the same time. It allows one to broadcast to many, and it’s a record. A panda marking a tree isn’t so different from a Facebook post.”

Using panda scat — pandas poop around 90 times a day — the researchers were able to figure out where a group of pandas were in proximity to one another and track social networks.

They found that while the pandas may not be physically near each other, they’re still communicating using scent marking. And while the pandas typically stick near family members, they venture out more during mating season and may use the trees as a “territory map,” the researchers found.

The research, built on previous MSU work that found pandas may not be as solitary as formerly believed, is only preliminary.

“The discoveries in this study shed new light on how pandas use their habitat,” Jianguo ‘Jack’ Liu, senior author of the article, said. “Pandas are a part of coupled human and natural systems where humans share their habitat. Anything we can learn about how they live and what they need can ultimately help inform good conservation policies and maybe understand our own behavior a little more.”