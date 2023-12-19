GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have been charged for stealing 123 guns from Dunham Sports store in Benton Harbor by holding the store manager at gunpoint, federal attorneys say.

A grand jury has returned indictments against Darnell Bishop and Dontrell Nance, both of Benton Harbor, who have been in custody since November. They have been charged with kidnapping, robbery, stealing guns from a federally-licensed firearm dealer and using a firearm during a violent crime, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Bishop and Nance had previously been charged by a complaint, which alleged that on Nov. 16, the pair approached the Dunham’s store manager outside his home and held him at gunpoint. They handcuffed and blindfolded him and took him to another location, where they forced him to give them store security access and keys to the store. Bishop and Nance stole over 120 handguns, which they packed into two large coolers.

Investigators searched Bishop and Nance’s homes and vehicles the next day, where they found firearms stolen from Dunham’s and another pistol. Police were able to recover all the guns except one. Both men were arrested that day, attorneys said.

“The FBI is incredibly proud of the Benton Harbor Safe Streets Task Force’s swift action in apprehending the defendants and ensuring the stolen weapons did not make their way into our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI in Michigan. “All too often, weapons like these are used to perpetrate violence and cause irreparable damage to Michigan families. The FBI, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, remain committed to working collectively to ensure the safety of our residents.”