Oxford schools closed Tuesday after threat at middle school

OXFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marks two weeks since a gunman shot and killed four of his classmates and injured seven others at Oxford High School.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students at Oxford Community Schools started their return to a full, in-person schedule on Monday, but now they will be at home again.

In an email to parents obtained by WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, school officials say they got an image on social media that included a specific threat directed at the middle school. The email went out Monday.

School officials say they let law enforcement know. While students are at home Tuesday, investigators and security experts are looking into the threat, and school officials will do a sweep of all buildings to make sure they’re safe.

The shooting at Oxford High School prompted a rash of copycat threats at schools across the state and several in Oakland County.

There is an online petition calling all schools in the county to go virtual until after winter break or all threats are investigated.

The petition has more than 10,500 signatures as of Tuesday morning, with a goal of 15,000 signatures.