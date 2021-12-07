Oxford school officials reject AG Nessel’s investigation offer

OXFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with Oxford Community Schools have rejected an offer from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting and the events that led up to it. Nessel says she’s very disappointed with the district’s decision.

On Monday, Nessel said her agency was the best suited to handle an investigation like this, being that it can also investigate issues of civil law.

Nessel spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon shortly after Oxford officials notified her about their decision.

Disappointed to learn that the Oxford Community Schools has rejected the offer to have the Department of Attorney General conduct and independent review of the shooting, and instead have hired a private security firm who reports only to the district. pic.twitter.com/mAN7aGJ45a — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 7, 2021

“If the school district is really looking for transparency, and they’re really looking to ensure that everything that they did and everything they continue to do results in the most security for their students, which is something that people are gravely concerned about right now, then I would hope that they would want to cooperate with an investigation by the state,” said Nessel. “We’re going to talk to the community. We’re going talk to the parents and the students in Oxford and see what it is that they want to see happen, and I’m sure they’re going to make their feelings known about the rejection of our offer.”

Nessel also issued a statement about the rejection of her offer to investigate, saying, “Despite this outcome, my department will continue to support the ongoing criminal investigation in Oakland County.”

She continues by saying she “remains committed to evaluating opportunities for our department to ensure that students in Oxford, and across Michigan, receive the protection they deserve and that guns are kept out of our schools.”

Oxford district officials have not yet announced who will conduct the third-party investigation requested by the superintendent.

However, during Nessel’s interview with CNN, she said the district has selected a private security firm to conduct the investigation.