DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal judge has ruled that civil claims related to the 2021 Oxford High School shooting against may proceed.

Judge Mark Goldsmith in the U.S. District Court in Detroit ruled the federal lawsuit will continue against the school district, former Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former dean of students Nicholas Ejak.

Goldsmith ruled that representatives for the victim’s families have a case that Hopkins and Ejak knew shooter Ethan Crumbley could pose a risk to the safety of the school’s students and that they failed to adequately respond to that risk.

Seven Oxford staff members were dismissed from the claim: former district Superintendent Tim Throne, former Superintendent Kenneth Weaver, former Principal Steven Wolf, restorative practices coordinator Pamela Fine and teachers Becky Morgan, Allison Karpinski and Jackie Kubina.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents several families and victims in the case, released the following statement:

“This is monumental win for our clients who suffered unspeakable losses following the preventable and tragic shooting at Oxford High School. We’re one step closer to holding OCS and its employees accountable and proving in court they could have prevented this nightmare. This is also a significant victory in our fight against governmental immunity, and we’ll continue to fight fiercely for our clients and the entire Oxford community.”