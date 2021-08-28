Owl brought to Kzoo area wildlife rescue after Berrien Co. collision

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An owl was brought to a wildlife rescue after it crashed with a car Friday.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of M-140 near Airport Drive in Watervliet Township.

A car and the owl collided, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The car was not damaged, but the driver was concerned for the owl, officials say.

A Berrien County deputy found the owl near the road and contacted a DNR conservation officer. The two found a licensed wild animal rehabilitation center in the Kalamazoo area that specializes in hawks and owls that could take care of it, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy cared for the owl until it was given to a wildlife rescue specialist Saturday morning.

“Dep. (Jerad) Phillips went above and beyond the ordinary call of duty to assist this wounded creature,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.