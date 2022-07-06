GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group working to get a proposal on the ballot that would enshrine reproductive rights — including to get abortions — in the Michigan Constitution has well surpassed the number of required petition signatures, an organizer said.

Ann Arbor City Councilwoman Linh Song, who is also a co-chair the Reproductive Freedom for All effort, said nearly 800,000 signatures had been collected.

The petition needs about 425,000 valid signatures by July 11 to make the November ballot. The state Bureau of Elections and Board of State Canvassers will check the signatures to confirm their legitimacy and thereby determine whether the constitutional amendment goes on the ballot.

Song’s comments came during a Tuesday city council meeting. They were previously reported by Bridge Michigan magazine.

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions in most circumstances that dates back to 1931. It has been null since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling June 24, but Michigan’s law remains in limbo as legal challenges work their way through the court system.