Open enrollment for health insurance begins Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2022 open enrollment for health insurance starts Monday. People will be able to sign up for health insurance or change their insurance plan.

Carrie Kincaid, the vice president of individual markets for Priority Health, says that while enrollment will be open until Jan. 15, 2022, it’s important to have coverage by Dec. 15 to make sure there’s no break in coverage.

She says when choosing a plan, there’s more to look at than just the premium.

“I would think through the prescription medications that you and your family use and also if there’s any physicians that are really important for you to keep,” Kincaid said.

She suggests looking at either HealthCare.gov or on the website of private insurers to see if medications and physicians are covered under a plan.