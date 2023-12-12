LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — An opinion piece published in the Detroit Free Press newspaper Monday morning headlined, “Lansing, schmansing — move Michigan’s capital back to Detroit,” created quite the social media buzz.

The author, Nancy Kaffer, bashed Lansing for things like its parking, its security and its tacos, calling it “a sad little town.”

She recalled her first time visiting Lansing after she joined the Free Press just over 10 years ago.

“‘Yeesh,’ I thought to myself. ‘These are the people who look down on Detroit?'” she wrote, before suggesting the state capitol should be moved to the Motor City.

Her reasoning for why the state should make the change included the fact that Detroit is bigger, calling it Michigan’s “most populous and important city.” Kaffer said the state should make the former Wayne County Building, which has sat empty since 2011, the new capitol building.

Many responded to the column by defending Michigan’s capitol city. Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch, who responded to the op-ed on Monday, called Kaffer’s piece “fightin’ words.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Shor told News 8 sister station WLNS that Kaffer “doesn’t know anything about the city of Lansing.”

“I think she doesn’t know a damn thing about what we believe Lansing is,” he said.

Shor wrote a column of his own that was published Tuesday morning in both the Lansing State Journal and Detroit Free Press.

“Michigan is the home to many remarkable cities large and small — including both Lansing and Detroit, as well as Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Flint, Kalamazoo and so many others,” he wrote in the opinion piece. “Our communities balance each other and connect to create a vibrant place for people to live and work, vacation and learn.”

Later on social media, he was much more direct.

“It’s easy to s— on a city you visit once every other year and think you’re funny,” Schor wrote. “I didn’t think it was funny at all, and neither did many of you based on the calls and comments we are getting from across the state.

“And seriously, next time Nancy is (in) town someone take her for some great tacos somewhere! We really do have some fantastic options – for being such a ‘sad little town.'”