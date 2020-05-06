Online horse race betting allowed in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — An ordered issued on Tuesday allows online horse race betting in Michigan, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Under the order, online horse race betting will go through a third-party facilitator, instead of the race track itself.

Before the new order, bets were authorized at Northville Downs race track, which was ordered to stay closed through May 28 under the governor’s stay home order.

Third-party facilitators who are interested in acquiring an advance deposit wagering license are required to follow terms and conditions set forth by the state’s gaming board.

“The order should enable the state’s horse racing industry to gain new followers through ADW and maintain protection for citizens who wish to place wagers on live and simulcast pari-mutuel racing in Michigan using their mobile phones.” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“Before ADW can go live in Michigan, the race meeting licensee and the certified horsemen’s organizations also must agree to a contract with a provider.”

Third party facilitators are required to:

Apply for a license.

Pay a $1,000 application fee and a $500 renewal fee to cover background investigation costs.

Submit a proposed operation plan and any proposed system operation plan changes.

Use a pari-mutuel that meets state requirements.

Not sell or share confidential information of account holders or use it for unrelated reasons.

More information on online horse race betting can be found in the order.