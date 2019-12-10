Online gaming bills closer to passing in MI Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislation that would allow online gambling, including sports betting, could be on the way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

The idea of legalized online betting has twice been vetoed by two different governors. Both expressed concerns that online gaming could cut into the proceeds from the lottery, which helps fund schools.

The argument was that if gamblers preferred online poker or sports betting that the school aid fund would lose revenues.

The Legislature and Whitmer have reportedly reached a compromise that both sides believe will hold schools harmless by creating another stream of revenue.

Sports betting would be taxed 8.4% under bills expected to be passed before the end of the session. Internet poker and other games played online would be taxed between 20 and 28%.

Most of that new revenue would go into the school aid fund, presumably making up for any drop off that might be experienced from the lottery.

The Legislature will likely finalize all its business for the year by Wednesday and resume its schedule Jan. 8.