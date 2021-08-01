1 dead after shooting in Benton Township

Footage from a nearby camera shows a black Chevy sedan near the Quick Way Party Store at the time of the shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting outside of a store in Berrien County Saturday night.

The Benton Township Police Department says they were called around 8:30 p.m. to the Quick Way Party Store on S. Fair Avenue near Highland Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. That man was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after he arrived.

Police say another man had a gunshot wound to his bicep. He was also taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and saw a black Chevrolet sedan driving southbound on S. Fair Avenue and three men shooting from the vehicle. The car was last seen driving west on Thresher Avenue.

Police say the footage also showed multiple witnesses to the incident but so far no, witnesses have been willing to make statements about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269.925.1135, Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP or contact police on their department’s Facebook page.