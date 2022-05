MARION, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was brought to the hospital after a shooting in Marion Sunday, police say.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Main Street in the village of Marion in Osceola County. A victim was brought to the hospital, the Michigan State Police said in a Monday release.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or what the extent of the victim’s injuries are.