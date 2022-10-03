BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died at the scene of a house fire in Big Rapids on Saturday, authorities say.

Around 7 p.m., firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 19600 block of 190th Avenue near Coolidge Road. The two-story home had “substantial” fire on one side and seemed to be ventilating through the roof, the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release.

Firefighters were told someone was stuck inside, authorities say. They tried to find her multiple times.

The victim was finally found in the room where the fire started, Big Rapids DPS said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating.