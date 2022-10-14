L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula Thursday night.

The crash in L’Anse caused a large fire, affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers from the MSP Calumet Post were sent to the crash around 11:10 p.m. Thursday. They soon learned a semi-truck struck the Holiday station’s gas pumps, wounding a 43-year-old Baraga man who was filling his car’s tank. The man was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A Holiday employee was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. A Holiday store patron, as well as a trainee who was a passenger in the semi-truck at the time of the crash, were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail for operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash caused a fire that damaged the station and surrounding vehicles and prompted a lengthy shutdown of US-41, according to MSP.