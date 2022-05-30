MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after a crash near Mecosta Monday.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Cleveland Road near 90th Avenue in Martiny Township. An eastbound vehicle went off the road at the curve, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the vehicle overturned and hit several trees.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle died from her injuries.

Officials identified her as 34-year-old Tabitha Hubble, of Chase, Michigan.

Deputies say she was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol and drug use were factors.

She was the only person in the vehicle.