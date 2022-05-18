LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash near Cassopolis Wednesday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township.

Two vehicles hit each other head-on, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said both of the drivers of both cars were extricated and brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

One of the drivers, identified by the sheriff’s office as 67-year-old Robert Sass, of La Porte, Indiana, died at the hospital from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.