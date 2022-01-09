One dead after car crashes into cop car, tow truck assisting prior crash

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer and tow truck were assisting a prior crash when another vehicle crashed into the scene leaving a passenger dead, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says.

Earlier that night, an official for the Sheriff’s Office says a single car crashed into the median northbound on US-131, south of 8 Mile Road. The official does not report any injuries in the first crash.

Then just after 11:30 p.m. a tow truck was retrieving the first crashed vehicle from the median and a patrol car was on scene. The official says that is when another car lost control on the ice, clipped the front of the patrol car, and crashed into the back of the tow truck.

The car was driven by a 49-year-old woman and the only passenger was a 55-year-old man. Both were from Macomb, Illinois. The driver was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger did not survive the crash.

The officer and tow truck operator were unharmed.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mecosta County EMS, Mecosta Township Fire/Rescue, Morley Fire/Rescue and the Mecosta County Posse. The crash is still under investigation.