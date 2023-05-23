GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olivet College’s board of trustees approved changing its name starting this fall.

After the May 19 vote, the college will be known as the University of Olivet. Olivet will officially change the name during the 2023 fall semester and plans to roll out a new website, logo and signage in the coming weeks and months.

Institution leaders said the new name reflects the “stronger, bolder, and more forward-looking as it unveils an array of new programs and begins serving new student groups.”

The institution will expand course offerings and opportunities as part of its strategic plan. Olivet is also exploring several new partnerships to make programs more accessible for students.

It will continue its ADVANTAGE Scholarship launched in December and Olivet Direct, a partnership program with Michigan school districts that simplifies the admission process.

Olivet is investing $21 million into the Cutler Student Center, set to open in January, and Block House — a high-level esports competition space and casual bar restaurant.