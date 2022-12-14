GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olivet College is launching a new scholarship program that could cover tuition for half its student body.

The ADVANTAGE Scholarship announced Wednesday is the result of a multimillion-dollar investment, the school said.

To qualify for free tuition and fees, students must qualify for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and the federal Pell grant, complete a Free Application for Financial Student Aid (more commonly known as the FAFSA) and list Olivet as their first school choice by May 1, and be a full-time student starting in the fall of 2023.

In a statement released by the school, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that half of Olivet College’s student body could meet those requirements.

”The Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship is our pledge to the students of Michigan that we remain firmly rooted in our mission to make a private college education available to all,” Olivet College President Steven Corey said in a statement.

He said the scholarship was made possible, in part, by the state’s creation of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

“I urge colleges across Michigan to follow Olivet’s lead and find innovative ways to lower the cost of higher education by using our historic scholarships,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Even students who do not qualify for full tuition coverage could also receive smaller scholarships. In all, the college says about 80% of first-time students should get some support through ADVANTAGE.